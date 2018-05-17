BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Hazing that kills someone will soon be a felony crime in Louisiana as a proposal to strengthen the penalty awaits the governor’s signature.
House lawmakers sent Rep. Nancy Landry’s bill to the governor Wednesday night with an 88-1 vote.
The Republican’s proposal would make hazing that kills someone punishable by up to five years in prison. Organizations that knowingly allow hazing could also face a fine of up to $10,000 under the bill.
Landry’s proposal is supported by the parents of a Louisiana State University freshman who died after a hazing ritual last year.
Separately, the House voted 88-1 to give final passage to a proposal requiring that fraternities report hazing to schools.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards supports both bills.
