SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner’s proposal to reinstate the death penalty for certain violent crimes and other changes he made to gun legislation will get a House hearing.
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan announced Thursday that lawmakers will have a public hearing on the Republican governor’s proposal Monday.
Rauner made an amendatory veto on Monday to legislation to require a 72-hour waiting period for delivery of an assault-style rifle. He rewrote it to make all firearms subject to the 72-hour wait and add other anti-gun violence measures including reintroducing capital punishment for killing police officers or multiple people.
Madigan says those issues “deserve a full hearing and consideration before the House.” He said he added the governor’s language to another bill to be discussed Monday.
The bills are HB1468 and SB2580 ,
