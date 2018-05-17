A spokesman for a candidate in Georgia’s race for governor says the politician’s “deportation bus” broke down during its tour to promote a tough stance on immigration.

GOP candidate Michael Williams says the bus will visit what he calls Georgia’s “dangerous sanctuary cities.” The former state co-chair for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign says he wants to send people living in the country illegally “home.”

The candidate’s spokesman Seth Weathers says that water somehow entered the fuel tank, stopping the bus Thursday morning on the side of Interstate 75 in north Georgia.

Weathers said the bus has been repaired and is continuing its tour.

Tuesday’s upcoming five-candidate GOP primary appears headed for a runoff, though Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle is seen as the front-runner.

