CONCROD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Democratic U.S. senators are divided on a confirmation vote for Gina Haspel as CIA director.

Haspel’s nomination reopened debate about the CIA’s now-defunct program of detaining terror suspects overseas at secret lock-ups and subjecting them to harsh interrogation techniques. Haspel supervised one of those detention sites, but details of her work there haven’t been declassified.

Jeanne Shaheen supports the nomination. She said she welcomed Haspel’s recognition that the interrogation program “harmed our nation’s moral leadership and her pledge that it will never be used again.” She said Haspel’s extensive career and experience at the CIA have well prepared her to lead it.

Maggie Hassan said she agrees with Republican Sen. John McCain that Haspel’s record and perspective on torture are disqualifying. She said Haspel hasn’t still fully acknowledged that torture is wrong.

