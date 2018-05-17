HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut officials are canceling rail and bus fare increases scheduled to begin on July 1.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker (REHD’-eh-kur) announced Thursday the increases and service cutbacks are no longer needed because the revised state budget adequately funds Connecticut’s transportation account for the short-term.

Redeker called it “great news for Connecticut commuters” and commended lawmakers for passing a budget that maintains full funding for public transportation by accelerating the planned transfer of motor vehicle sales tax revenues from the state’s main spending account.

The Special Transportation Fund was projected to become insolvent beginning fiscal year 2019, prompting the transportation agency to propose a 10 percent fare increase for all rail commuters, a 14 percent fare increase for bus riders and service reductions.

