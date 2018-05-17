President Trump marked the one-year anniversary of the Russian collusion case on Thursday with a tweet.

“Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History…and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction. The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!” he tweeted.

Last year, special counsel Robert Mueller was selected to lead the investigation into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. He took over several FBI investigations involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Mr. Manafort was later indicted for work unrelated to his time on the campaign and Mr. Flynn plead guilty to lying to the FBI. He is now cooperating with Mr. Mueller’s investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.