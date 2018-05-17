President Trump tweeted Thursday that a new report shows that the FBI spied on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

“Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The president is apparently referencing a National Review article that alleges the Obama administration used surveillance measures on the Trump team. Mr. Trump has made similar accusations in the past and accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping the phones inside Trump Tower.

