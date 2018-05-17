PHOENIX (AP) - A U.S. Army soldier assigned as a recruiter at a Phoenix-area high school is accused of sexual conduct with a 17-year-old female student who was applying to join the military. Buckeye police arrested 25-year-old Joseph Humberto Cooper-Breceda after investigating the girl’s report to police that she and Cooper-Breceda had sexual encounters.

An indictment issued Wednesday charges Cooper-Breceda with sexual conduct with a minor, a felony.

Court Records don’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.

A police probable-cause statement says the girl made a confrontation call to Cooper-Breceda and that he acknowledged having a sexual relationship with her.

The statement also says he told police that he “messed up” and had a sexual relationship with the girl after he broke up with an 18-year-old girl.

