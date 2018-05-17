Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Thursday that he believes President Trump can be indicted because no one is above the law.

“It has never been tested in court. There is no precedent for it. I will grant you that there are a lot of legal scholars that say a president cannot be incited while in office,” Mr. Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.



“I happen to believe, having reviewed a lot of the same law, that a president can be indicted. Why? Because no one is above the law.”

He acknowledged that the process will likely be tricky, but suggested a trail could be delayed until Mr. Trump is out of office. He did not mention impeachment specifically.

“The danger with putting him above the law is that the statute of limitations can run, a potential criminal liability may be lost, and that’s why I think that an indictment, but not a trial is the right way to go,” he said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.