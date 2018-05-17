Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s friend and lawyer, says that James Comey has revealed himself to be a leaker of confidential material.

He also believes Mr. Comey’s credibility will be damaged by an upcoming Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz report on how the director handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

“We don’t have a problem with him under oath,” Mr. Giuliani said. “What we have a problem is they’re using somebody else as the arbiter of truth, like Comey. We think when Horowitz gets finished with him he’s not going to be worth anything as a witness.”

Mr. Giuliani said he wants special counsel Robert Mueller to “show a realistic attitude toward the guy I think was going to be their chief witness, Comey, who is falling apart in front of us.”

Asked if Mr. Mueller’s team believes they have evidence of collusion, Mr. Giuliani said “Actually when you press them really hard, they say they can put this together and that together. But do they have any hard evidence of it? Do they have evidence that could be sustained in some kind of a proceeding? No.”

Mr. Mueller is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, and whether anyone on Team Trump colluded with the effort. He is negotiating with Mr. Giuliani in an effort to interview Mr. Trump.

