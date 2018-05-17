Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that special counsel Robert Mueller cannot subpoena President Trump.

“We’re pretty comfortable, in the circumstances of this case, they wouldn’t be able to subpoena him personally,” Mr. Giuliani explained on Fox News.

“They could probably require documents to be produced. That’s what was required of Nixon. We’ve provided 1.4 million documents. They probably could require you to testify in a civil case, possibly even as a witness in a criminal case, but they can’t require you to testify in what would be your own case because, after all, it’s all about a possible impeachment,” he added.

Mr. Giuliani said that a subpoena would violate Justice Department policy and that the president’s legal team would likely challenge it.

The special counsel is looking into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

