Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that special counsel Robert Mueller cannot subpoena President Trump.
“We’re pretty comfortable, in the circumstances of this case, they wouldn’t be able to subpoena him personally,” Mr. Giuliani explained on Fox News.
“They could probably require documents to be produced. That’s what was required of Nixon. We’ve provided 1.4 million documents. They probably could require you to testify in a civil case, possibly even as a witness in a criminal case, but they can’t require you to testify in what would be your own case because, after all, it’s all about a possible impeachment,” he added.
Mr. Giuliani said that a subpoena would violate Justice Department policy and that the president’s legal team would likely challenge it.
The special counsel is looking into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.