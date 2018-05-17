Prosecutors say federal agents found two improvised explosive devices while searching a home owned by the former boyfriend of a woman killed in an explosion at a Southern California office building.

Stephen Beal was charged Thursday with possessing an unregistered destructive device and was awaiting a court appearance in federal court in Santa Ana.

He has not been charged in connection with Tuesday’s explosion in the city of Aliso Viejo.

Beal’s son, Nathan Beal, told The Associated Press that his father had been in a relationship with the woman who was killed, 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak. He said they had recently broken up.

Two patrons at Krajnyak’s day spa were seriously injured.

Beal’s attorney, Isabel Bussarakum, did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment Thursday.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.