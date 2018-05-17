SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations against a California lawmaker (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

An outside investigation has cleared a California assemblywoman of allegations that she groped a male staff member, but Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says she still violated sexual harassment policies by using vulgar language.

Rendon had harsh words for Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, saying she’ll be removed from committee assignments and must undergo “sensitivity training.”

Garcia plans to return to work Monday after an investigation cleared her of allegations she groped a staff member who worked for another lawmaker in 2014.

But investigators say she commonly and pervasively used vulgar language. It’s unclear what type of language she used. But Rendon says it constituted sexual harassment.

Garcia will receive individual training on the chamber’s existing sexual harassment policies.

4:30 p.m.

An outside investigation has cleared a California assemblywoman of allegations that she groped a male staff member who worked for another lawmaker.

A Thursday letter from the Assembly Rules Committee to complainant Daniel Fierro says his allegation against Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia was not substantiated.

A spokesman for Garcia says she plans to return to work Monday.

The Los Angeles-area Democrat has been on voluntary leave since February when the claim went public. Fierro says he may appeal within the allowed 10-day window.

The investigation conducted by outside attorneys hired by the Assembly was not released.

A separate letter says investigators did find Garcia “commonly and pervasively” used vulgar language around staff, used staff to perform personal services and disparaged other elected officials.

