President Trump donated his first-quarter salary Thursday to the Department of Veterans Affairs, which is still operating without a permanent leader since he fired David Shulkin in late March.

Acting VA Secretary Robert Wilkie accepted the gift from the president and said he would apply the money to the VA’s caregiver programs.

“President Trump understands the critical role of caregivers in meeting the essential needs of veterans,” Mr. Wilkie said, adding that he is “deeply grateful” to the president for the opportunity to serve the nation’s 20 million veterans.

He also called on the Senate to approve House-passed legislation to overhaul VA programs and fund the depleted Veterans Choice program, which provides veterans with private health-care options.

Mr. Wilkie took over the VA temporarily after Mr. Shulkin’s ouster. The president in April nominated Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, who was serving as Mr. Trump’s personal White House physician, for the VA post.

But Dr. Jackson withdrew from contention amid allegations of personal misconduct, accusations he has denied.

