President Trump stood by his description of MS-13 gang members as “animals” and scolded reporters Thursday, saying he was surprised so many of them were twisting his words to apply to all illegal immigrants.

Mr. Trump said his comments from a day before were in response to a sheriff who’d mentioned MS-13, after which the president said, “These aren’t people, these are animals.”

“You know I’m referring to the MS-13 gangs that are coming in and I was talking about the MS-13. And if you look a little bit further on in the tape you’ll see that. So I’m actually surprised that you’re asking this question ‘cause most people got it right,” Mr. Trump told a reporter who prodded him on the matter Thursday.

“I refer to them as animals and guess what, I always will,” he added.

Immigrant-rights groups and congressional Democrats blasted Mr. Trump for his words on Wednesday.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi suggested he was violating scripture, while illegal immigrant activists called him “racist” for using the word “animals.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wondered what it was about MS-13 that the Democrats were defending.

She said the word “animals” wasn’t too much to describe some of the crimes MS-13 members have committed.

“It took an animal to stab a man a hundred times and decapitate him and rip his heart out,” she said, referring to a reported MS-13 attack.

She added, “Frankly, I think that the term ‘animal’ doesn’t go far enough, and I think that the president should continue to use his platform and everything he can do under the law to stop these types of horrible, horrible, disgusting people.”

The flap stemmed from a meeting Mr. Trump held Wednesday with local officials from California who are rebelling against that state’s sanctuary laws. During the meeting one sheriff mentioned MS-13.

In his response Mr. Trump did not specify MS-13, but it’s not the first time he’s referred to the gang’s members as animals.

“If liberals and the media want to defend MS-13, they are welcome to,” Ms. Sanders said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.