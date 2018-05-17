President Trump said Thursday that he wants peace, not a prize.

Asked by a reporter about recent talk that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for the progress he has made toward denuclearizing North Korea, Mr. Trump demurred.

“I want to have peace in the world. That’s what I really want, more so than the Nobel Peace Prize or any other prize,” the president said. “I’d like to see, ideally in the Middle East but in the entire world.”

Despite North Korea’s recent threats to cancel a summit between Kim Jong-un and the president, Mr. Trump said he remained optimistic that a deal could be made in which the communist regime gives up its nuclear weapons program.

“I think we have a chance to do it. North Korea’s going to be very important,” he said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.