President Trump said Thursday that plans were still underway for his meeting next month with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, but that he won’t be bothered if it gets called off.

“If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, we’ll move on to the next,” said Mr. Trump.

Despite North Korea’s threats in recent days that they will cancel the historic summit about giving up its nuclear weapons, Mr. Trump said the two countries were still talking about setting up the meeting.

“North Korea is talking to us … as if nothing happened,” he said. “We are continuing to negotiate when to meet, how to meet. They’ve been negotiating like nothing happened.”

Mr. Trump made the remarks to reporters at an Oval Office meeting with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

North Korean media has reported that the talks are in jeopardy because Mr. Kim wants security assurances.

He reportedly balked at a recent statement from National Security Adviser John Bolton that the dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program would follow the “Libya model.”

Libya gave up its nuclear weapons program in an agreement that quick dismantled the weapons technology under close supervision. But years later, Libya’s leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was killed in a revolt during the so-called “Arab Spring” that was supported by international forces, including the U.S.

Mr. Trump said that Mr. Kim would get assurances of protection that Gaddafi didn’t have.

“The Libya model is not something that we have at all,” Mr. Trump said. “Kim will be there.”

