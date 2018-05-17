Shrill criticism of President Trump by the media and other foes does not appear to be a productive campaign tool.

“Few voters think it will pay off for Trump’s opponents in the next election,” says a new Rasmussen Reports survey which finds that 43 percent of all likely voters think there is too much Trump-bashing going on in popular culture.

That includes 68 percent of Republicans, 35 percent of independents and even 27 percent of Democrats.

Meanwhile, 30 percent of voters say there isn’t enough Trump bashing, while 21 percent say the level is about right.

Bashing does not appear to be particularly influential. Four out of 10 of the respondents say ongoing attacks on the president will have no impact on their vote when the time comes.

Another 36 percent say the practice will actually inspire them to vote for a pro-Trump candidate. Less than a quarter say the criticisms will make them less likely to vote for the pro-Trump candidate.

The survey found that women and senior citizens — two demographics known for their consistent voting habits — are particularly repelled by Trump bashing, and are less likely to be influenced by it.

