Global health officials reported yet another Ebola case in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday— only this time, the deadly disease cropped up in a city of about a million people, roughly 90 miles from the rest of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization said it was alarmed by the spread of the disease from a Bikoro, a remote area that’s difficult to reach, to the urban center of Mbandaka.

“The arrival of Ebola in an urban area is very concerning and WHO and partners are working together to rapidly scale up the search for all contacts of the confirmed case in the Mbandaka area,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

The organization deployed 30 experts to the city to assist local officials in tracking and preventing the disease.

Ebola is a serious illness that is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads from human to human through the bodily fluids of people who exhibit symptoms. About half of those who contract Ebola die from it.

This is the ninth Ebola outbreak recorded in the Congo since 1976, when the disease was discovered there.

So far, 44 cases have been reported in the latest outbreak, although only three have been lab-confirmed, and nearly 20 people have died.

The WHO is dispatching a trial vaccine to the region that proved effective in Guinea during the 2013-2016 Ebola outbreak, which killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said while the spread of the Congo outbreak is concerning, “we now have better tools than ever before to combat Ebola.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.