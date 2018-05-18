Someone in the Air Force chain of command was none too pleased this week with “Yanny or Laurel” dark humor its social media manager used to mock Taliban forces in Afghanistan.

It took mere hours for the Air Force to delete a tweet on Thursday that used a viral “Yanny or Laurel” sound debate to poke fun of Taliban fighters blasted by the 30mm GAU-8/A seven-barrel Gatling guns of A-10 Warthogs.

“The Taliban Forces in Farah city #Afghanistan would much rather have heard #Yanny or #Laurel than the deafening #BRRRT they got courtesy of our #A10,” the Air Force originally tweeted.

The tweet, a reference to a battle on Tuesday, was deleted soon after chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White fielded questions about social media professionalism.

“What’s important to understand is that this is the Afghans’ fight,” Ms. White said, Air Force Times reported Thursday. “We are working by, with and through these partners. And they are dying to secure their own future, and I think that shouldn’t be forgotten in any of this.”

“It was made in poor taste and we are addressing it internally,” the Air Force’s official Twitter account wrote. “It has since been removed.”

Feedback on the apology was skewed in favor of the original message.

“No need for apologies. It was a truthful statement,” wrote on user. “I’m sure they’d rather hear #yanny or #laurel than the mighty #A10. You guys do what you do best, defend our freedom. And for those of you that find it offensive, would you like know what the Taliban says about all Americans?”

“The Marines would have left it up. Be more like the Marines,” added another.

We apologize for the earlier tweet regarding the A-10. It was made in poor taste and we are addressing it internally. It has since been removed. — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) May 17, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.