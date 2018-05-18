PARSHALL, N.D. (AP) - An Air Force base in North Dakota that is missing some military explosives is now also searching for a machine gun.

The M240 machine gun was discovered missing during a routine weapons inventory at Minot Air Force Base on Wednesday. Lt. Col. Jamie Humphries says no ammunition is missing.

Air Force Global Strike Command leaders have directed an inventory of weapons in response.

The base also is missing a container of ammunition for an automatic grenade launcher. It fell off a vehicle on an American Indian reservation on May 1, and searches failed to turn up any trace of it. The military has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to recovery.

