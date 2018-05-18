BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the public school boards in Beulah and West Fargo recently violated the state’s open meetings law.

Stenehjem says the Beulah board didn’t provide proper public notice of a Feb. 13 special committee meeting, and that the meeting’s agenda was vague. He told the board to update the meeting minutes and provide them to anyone who wants them.

Stenehjem says the West Fargo board violated the law during its January meeting by taking final action on a matter during an executive session that was closed to the public. He told the board to update the meeting minutes with more details of the closed session.

