ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. prosecutors in New Mexico say a supervisory U.S. Border Patrol agent is being held in a federal child pornography case.
The office says 45-year-old Jason Christopher Davis, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, made his first federal court appearance Friday on a criminal complaint charging him with receipt of material containing or constituting child pornography.
Davis is in federal custody pending a preliminary hearing and detention hearing on Wednesday.
The public defender who has been appointed to represent him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The criminal complaint says Davis is suspected of receiving child pornography in April 2018.
It says Las Cruces police executed a search warrant on an email account subscribed to Davis that allegedly was used to upload a video file containing child pornography.
