Sen. Cory Gardner introduced a new proposal to give every law enforcement officer body armor strong enough to absorb shots from a rifle.

“Most have vests, but not the right kind,” Mr. Gardner, Colorado Republican, said on Fox News.

He said that a stronger type of body armor may have saved the fallen officer killed in his state in the past week. Four officers were ambushed after responding to an incident, leaving one policeman and wounding three others.

“This would equip our officers with type III body armor that’s good for rifles. Some of the things that could’ve protected the officers in Colorado,” Mr. Gardner said.

Most officers currently have a type of armor, but it’s not as strong as type III, or has been worn down. The senator acknowledged that the new protective gear would be more expensive, but said that he thinks it’s an expense worth making.

“This is going to be expensive there’s no doubt about it, but this country sent $1.7 billion to Iran. I think we can find $1 billion to back the blue,” he said.

