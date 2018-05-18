HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is predicting members of Congress with top ratings from the National Rifle Association will be voted out of office this year, as frustration mounts over mass shootings.

Democrat was reacting Friday to the mass shooting at a Texas high school, where 10 people were killed and 10 injured.

Murphy is expected to receive the state endorsement from Connecticut Democrats on Friday night for a second six-year term. Murphy says he understands “people are frustrated” that Congress hasn’t passed “a meaningful change in our gun laws at the federal level” since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

But he says a political movement is being built and it will eventually be stronger than the gun lobby, adding that the 2018 election is crucial.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.