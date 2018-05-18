President Trump said Friday that he was referring to MS-13 gang members as “animals” and not illegal immigrants as a whole in comments he made earlier this week.

“Fake News Media had me calling Immigrants, or Illegal Immigrants, ‘Animals.’ Wrong! They were begrudgingly forced to withdraw their stories. I referred to MS 13 Gang Members as ‘Animals,’ a big difference - and so true. Fake News got it purposely wrong, as usual!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The comments were in response to a sheriff who mentioned MS-13 to which the president responded, “These aren’t people, these are animals.”

Democrats quickly jumped on the remarks with immigration groups calling Mr. Trump a “racist.”

