FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) - The commanding general at Fort Stewart says he would welcome a new tank brigade that would bring roughly 4,000 additional soldiers to the Georgia Army post.

Maj. Gen. Lee Quintas told reporters Friday that his staff has sent information to the Pentagon outlining “lots of advantages” Fort Stewart has when it comes to training and deploying armored units.

The Army in March announced plans to convert a light infantry brigade stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, to a tank brigade. An Army report said Fort Stewart is among five posts being considered for the new brigade.

Fort Stewart leaders say they already have the barracks, motor pools and other facilities needed for a new tank brigade. Fort Stewart shuttered one of its three combat brigades in 2015 because of budget cuts.

