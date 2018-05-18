Since 2015, boxer Gary Russell Jr. has had to wait.

Despite winning the WBC featherweight championship against Jhonny Gonzalez that year, Russell’s next big fight never materialized. He has wanted to fight the other titleholders in his division, though a deal was never struck — and Russell has fought just once per year in the meantime.

Russell said his situation has gotten to the point where he’s now considering moving up in weight for a bigger name, having spent his whole career around 126 pounds.

But before then, Russell (28-1, 17 knockouts) will have to get past the undefeated Joseph Diaz Jr. The two face-off Saturday at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md., with the fight televised by Showtime.

Like Russell, Diaz (26-0, 14 KOs) has an Olympic pedigree and is eager to establish himself.

“No one is the division is actually willing to step in the ring and compete against me,” said Russell, a 2008 Olympian. “Luckily, I have a very, very worthy opponent in JoJo Diaz, someone who really wants to become a champion. He’s going to do everything in his power to do so, and I’m going to do everything in my power to stop him.”

Russell and Diaz share similarities, as both are left-handed fighters who are trained by their fathers. The southpaw angle presents a different look for the two accustomed to fighting orthodox fighters.

They differ, however, in styles. Russell is your classic slick boxer, while Diaz is more of an aggressive boxer-puncher.

Meanwhile, Diaz, 25, is in the first title fight of his career. The Los Angeles native was a member of the U.S. 2012 Olympic class, failing to medal.

He got into boxing after his father, Joseph Diaz Sr., noticed bruises from bullying. Diaz’s father took him to a local boxing gym, and also taught himself the fundamentals so he could be in his son’s corner.

“Ever since then I fell in love with it, knowing that I was able to defend myself and knowing the bullies weren’t picking on me since they knew I was a boxer now,” Diaz said. “I had to teach a couple of them lessons after that.”

There’s mutual respect, but Diaz said he felt like Russell is overlooking him because the Maryland native has discussed his desire to unify with other champions at featherweight.

Russell insisted that’s not the case, saying he never underestimates any opponent.

Russell, though, admitted “it can be irritating” when deals with more notable fighters can’t be finalized, blaming the politics of the sport.

Whatever the reason, Russell has seen his piers elevate their status in the sport last year while he’s largely been on the shelf. WBA champion Leo Santa Cruz has racked up wins against contenders Abner Mares and Carl Frampton. WBO titlist Oscar Valdez scored a unanimous decision last month in March against England’s Scott Quigg. IBF champ Lee Selby fought three times in 2017.

Russell, on the other hand, has fought Oscar Escandon and Patrick Hyland over the last two years: two opponents lacking in skill and recognition. Diaz figures to be Russell’s toughest foe since Gonzalez.

Still, Russell said he has invested his money to make sure it lasts long after boxing, a job that lacks a retirement pension.

He said the sport “is just an occupation for us.”

“You have to be educated and intelligent enough to put up for your harvest when this thing is all said and done,” Russell said. “At the end of the day, so many fighters that compete, when their career is over with, they (often) have nothing to show for all the hard work and wear and tear they put in their body.”

Russell wants to be different — even if it means having to wait for the perfect opportunity.

