Sen. Kristen Gillibrand said Friday that President Trump’s proposal to restrict family planning groups from providing abortions in the same establishments as federally funded grants is an attack on women’s rights.

“I think this is an issue that should enrage the American public, particularly women, because it’s an attack on them,” Ms. Gillibrand, New York Democrat, said on CNN.

The administration is expected to introduce the proposal on Friday. The Hyde Amendment currently prohibits groups like Planned Parenthood from using federal funds for abortions. These groups currently use federal funds for other health services and use private funds for abortions, but do not always have separate facilities for each service, which the new proposal would require.

“It’s really important that this is something we fight,” Ms. Gillibrand said, adding that this is an issue that will drive people to the ballot box.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.