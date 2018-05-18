Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen addressed the controversy surrounding President Trump’s remarks on members of the MS-13 gang as ridiculous on Friday, suggesting he could have used harsher language.

“If anyone wants to quibble about whether we call [MS-13] animals, perhaps the quibble should be whether we call them something worse,” Ms. Nielsen said on Fox News.

She added that Mr. Trump calling these gang members “animals” was very clear and that he was not talking about illegal immigrants as a whole. The comments were widely criticized by Democrats who accused the president of using racist language.

