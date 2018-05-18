The former National Director of Anti-Corruption in Colombia was extradited to the United States Thursday where he will face wire fraud, money laundering and bribery charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera, 36, and Colombian attorney Leonardo Pinilla Gomez, were both charged in a superseding indictment last August. The two face charges on conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to launder money and two counts of substantive money laundering.

In June 2017, Mr. Moreno and Mr. Pinilla met with a Colombian politician at a Miami-area mall, according to court documents. The two defendants met the politician in a mall restroom where they were alleged to have received a $10,000 cash bribe in exchange for giving the politician confidential information about a corruption probe he faced in Colombia, prosecutors said.

Mr. Moreno and Mr. Pinilla were also alleged to have told the politician they could control the investigation, according to court records. Specifically, Mr. Moreno pledged to inundate his prosecutors with so much work, they would be unable to focus on the politician’s investigation, the federal government said.

However, the Colombian politician was working under cover for the U.S. government, according to court documents.

The defendants face a maximum of 20 years in prison per count.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.