President Trump tweeted Friday that there was a report that an FBI informant was placed on his campaign.

“Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president. It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a “hot” Fake News story. If true - all time biggest political scandal!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Giuliani addressed the New York Times report that there was a government informant that met with Trump campaign representatives Carter Page and George Papadopoulos. The former New York mayor said neither he nor the president knew for sure if there was an informant.

“Here’s the issue that I really feel strongly about with this informant, if there is one. First of all, I don’t know for sure, nor does the president, if there really was. We’re told that,” he said on CNN earlier on Friday.

He said the Times report correlates with what Mr. Trump’s legal team has been told off the record, but he added he’s still not sure if those reports are accurate.

