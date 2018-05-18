Sen. Rand Paul said Friday that part of the reason he forced a vote on his proposal to balance the budget was to show who among Republicans actually supports fiscal responsibility.

“Republicans are, in the abstract, for balanced budgets. But as you saw yesterday, the majority of the Republican senators are really not for the balanced budget. They’re only for it in the abstract,” Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said on Fox Business.

He said the growing debt is becoming a national security concern and added that being in debt to countries like China makes the U.S. dependent.

“We also need to be concerned that they have a trillion of our debt. And my concern with security is that we need to be not so dependent on countries that hold so much of our debt,” Mr. Paul explained.

The senator said the solution for this pending crisis is to have less debt, which is also why he put forward the proposal to cut spending. An overwhelming majority of the Senate voted against the measure.

