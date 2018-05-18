An active shooter was reported at a Texas high school Friday just as students were assembling for a fire drill outside, CNN reported.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that they were responding to the scene.

Santa Fe High School is located outside of Houston in Galveston County. The school district’s website said there was an incident involving an active shooter and the school system is on lockdown.

The number of injured is unknown, but CNN reported that three helicopters were seen in the school’s parking lot, while officials were seen wheeling a stretcher.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.