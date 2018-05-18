Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions could have prevented a special counsel investigation, attributing that as the reason President Trump remains upset with him.

“What Jeff Sessions has done to him is stick him with a special counsel because he didn’t step up and say, ‘I can make this decision.’ Stick him with a special counsel, that has now $20 million later, has come up with nothing,” Mr. Giuliani said on CNN.

He said there is no need for a special counsel investigation into collusion claims between the Trump campaign and Russia. Mr. Giuliani argued that Mr. Sessions’ recusal triggered the need for an outside counsel in the case and damaged the Justice Department’s ability to handle the investigation.

“Nobody else in the Justice Department is recused because Sessions is recused,” Mr. Giuliani said.

He also stood by his previous statements that Mr. Trump should not testify in the case saying special counsel Robert Mueller’s team will try to trap the president.

“Explain to me why they even need to interview the president if it isn’t to try and trap him into perjury,” Mr. Giuliani said.

The former New York City mayor has also said that he does not believe Mr. Mueller’s team will indict Mr. Trump.

