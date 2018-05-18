ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Nearly $18 million in state funding is going to law enforcement agencies and nonprofit organizations across New York to help reduce gun violence.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that 17 counties and 20 police departments will share $13.3 million from the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, known as GIVE. The Democrat says another $4.5 million will go to 11 groups involved with SNUG, the state’s street outreach program.

State officials say both programs helped communities statewide reduce gun-related homicides in 2017 by nearly 23 percent over the previous year.

The GIVE program provides funding for police departments to buy equipment, pay for overtime and train officers.

The SNUG outreach program, started in 2009, aids community groups working to reduce gun-related street violence in their neighborhoods.

