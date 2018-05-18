ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Supporters of tougher gun laws are citing Friday’s Texas school shooting to pressure Minnesota lawmakers to take action before the session ends this weekend.

The group Protect Minnesota is asking people to rally on the Capitol steps in St. Paul on Saturday.

A group of mostly Democratic lawmakers have pushed for stricter rules including expanded background checks for gun buyers. They also have a bill to make it easier to take guns from people deemed a threat to themselves or others.

But the bills fizzled. Democratic Sen. Ron Latz says Republicans have made clear they won’t support the bills.

Republican leaders say the focus should be on improving school security. They’ve proposed $28 million for things like bulletproof glass and doors as well as improved mental health resources.

