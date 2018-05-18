President Trump called Friday’s school shooting in Texas a “horrific attack” and said the government must do more to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.

“This has been going on for too long in our country,” Mr. Trump said at the White House, calling it “a very sad day.”

Mr. Trump said the administration is “closely monitoring” the situation in Texas, where at least nine people were killed Friday morning in a shooting at a high school in Santa Fe.

“My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others,” the president said. “Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe. May God be with the victims, and with the victims’ families.”

