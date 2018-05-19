SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - The attorney for an Arkansas lobbyist who faces federal conspiracy and bribery charges in Missouri says more charges are expected.

Milton “Rusty” Cranford of Rogers is currently charged with taking kickbacks in exchange for contracts with the Springfield, Missouri-based nonprofit Preferred Family Healthcare.

Kansas City, Missouri, attorney Nathan Garrett says in a court filing on Thursday asking to delay Cranford’s June 11 trial that federal prosecutors have said they plan to file additional charges in the case.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Garrett declined comment and that a spokesman for the U.S. attorney said he doesn’t dispute the statement, but also declined further comment.

Prosecutors have previously said Cranford is expected to be charged for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill a consultant involved in the case.

