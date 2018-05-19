WASHINGTON (AP) - The debate over Gina Haspel’s nomination to be CIA director has focused on her role in the spy agency’s former harsh interrogation program.

But it’s her knowledge of Russian intelligence and her experience running counterintelligence operations against spies from Moscow that she’ll be tapping as she takes over at a time of rising tension with the Kremlin.

The 61-year-old Russian speaker won confirmation his week to become the CIA’s first female director.

She’s been described as “clear-eyed, hard-nosed expert on Russia.”

