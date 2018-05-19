GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi counties are continuing to receive money from the sale of property that was given up after former owners failed to pay taxes.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann’s office handles the sale of the tax-forfeited property.

Hosemann said in a news release last week that his office released $95,856 to Washington County from the sale of tax-forfeited property. He says 259 parcels have been sold there since July.

Leflore County is receiving $16,585 from the sale of 57 parcels. The online auction was held in September and October.

Hosemann says more than 860 parcels in Washington County and 129 in Leflore County remain for sale. Land that is sold returns to the tax rolls, giving a further revenue boost to counties and to cities and school districts.

