POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A former small-town Pennsylvania police chief who stepped down following profanity-laced online tirades about the Second Amendment and liberals has been spared jail time on firearms purchase convictions.
The (Pottsville) Republican Herald reports that 46-year-old former Gilberton chief Mark Kessler was ordered Thursday to spend two years on probation.
Jurors convicted the Frackville resident in April of making a false statement on a firearms application and unsworn falsification. State police said he falsely stated in May 2016 that he wasn’t charged with an offense carrying a one-year jail term even though he faced a terroristic threat charge. He said he erred on the form and his attorney vowed an appeal.
Kessler was suspended after gaining notoriety for posting videos of himself shooting borough-owned automatic weapons and cursing liberals and others.
___
Information from: Pottsville Republican and Herald, http://www.republicanherald.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.