WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on first lady Melania Trump (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump has welcomed his wife home from the hospital in a tweet that misspells her first name.

Here’s what the president wrote: “Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!”

A few minutes later, Trump posted a tweet that changed “Melanie” to “Melania.”

The White House says Melania (meh-LAH’-nee-ah) Trump came back to the White House on Saturday after five days in the hospital, where she had a kidney procedure.

She had been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington since having the procedure on Monday. It was for an unspecific kidney condition that the White House described as benign.

___

10:35 a.m.

Melania (meh-LAH’-nee-ah) Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.

The White House says the first lady returned to the White House on Saturday morning. She had been at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington since having an embolization procedure Monday for an unspecified kidney condition that the White House said was benign.

President Donald Trump visited his 48-year-old wife during several of the evenings that she was in the hospital.

The first lady said Wednesday on Twitter that she was “feeling great.” She thanked the Walter Reed staff and her well-wishers, and added that she was looking forward to going home.

