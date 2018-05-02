LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Children as young as 10 could hunt on public land under a bill advancing in Michigan’s Legislature.

State law now lets those who are 10, 11, 12 or 13 years old hunt with a gun on private property if they are accompanied by a parent, guardian or authorized adult. The measure approved 102-7 by the House Wednesday would allow 10- to 13-year-olds to also hunt deer, bear and elk on public land.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona, says many youth hunters cannot access private land. He wants to expand opportunities for young hunters.

Supporters say the bill would fix an oversight because youth hunters already can hunt on private land open to the public but not other public land.

___

Online:

House Bill 5711: http://bit.ly/2KtWvOO

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.