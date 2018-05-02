BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado city is moving closer to banning the sale and possession of assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines.

City councilors in Boulder unanimously voted Tuesday night to advance the measure as some members of the audience held signs that said “I will not comply.”

Police, federal officers and military personnel will be exempted from the ban, which is expected to get a final vote in the next few weeks.

The Daily Camera reports councilors discussed whether people who already own assault weapons should be required to register them with police. Councilors seemed to agree to having owners get certificates for their weapons but not allowing police to keep a formal registry.

Bump stocks and magazines that hold 10 or more rounds would have to be disposed of.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.