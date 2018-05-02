PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Democratic governor candidate Billie Sutton has released a proposal aiming to improve government transparency and fight corruption.

The plan released Wednesday includes proposals to impose tighter lobbying and campaign finance laws, create a new government ethics commission and open access to records such as public officials’ emails and correspondence.

Sutton, the state Senate minority leader, says there’s a “real lack of trust in what your government is doing.” Sutton will face the winner of the June Republican governor primary in the November general election.

The Republican candidates, Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, have also put forward their own proposals to boost transparency in government.

