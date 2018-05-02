President Trump tried to refocus the attention on his foreign policy agenda on Wednesday and again denied any allegations of collusion.

“There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap). What there is is Negotiations going on with North Korea over Nuclear War, Negotiations going on with China over Trade Deficits, Negotiations on NAFTA, and much more. Witch Hunt!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation has continued to plague the administration with questions from Mr. Mueller to the president being leaked in The New York Times earlier this week. The questions pertain to the Trump campaign’s contact with Russia and questions about obstruction of justice.

