CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming’s coal industry is being offered more opportunity to work with regulators at the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the EPA’s regional office, which oversees Wyoming, says the offer is part of a new initiative to collaborate with sectors that power Western economies.

In Wyoming, the chosen sector to work with the EPA on this program is mining, an industry that has been at odds with the federal agency for years over an Obama administration-era measure to cut carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

The new initiative begins this summer with a number of forums where the EPA will work to explain its policy and practices and industry representatives can promote their way of doing things and their successes in environmental efforts.

