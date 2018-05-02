TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott is heading to Israel again.

The Republican governor and current candidate for U.S. Senate will travel to Israel to attend the scheduled May 14 opening of a new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Scott has made two official trips to Israel during his time as governor, including a trade mission last December.

This will be Scott’s 16th trip abroad since he became governor in 2011. Former Gov. Jeb Bush took 16 trade missions during his eight years in office.

Scott has also traveled previously to Canada, to the South American countries of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Chile, as well as Japan, England, France and Spain.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.