SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An animal rights advocate and former political lobbyist says she was sexually harassed by a New Mexico state lawmaker and wants him to resign.

In an open letter published online Wednesday, Laura Bonar accused Democratic Rep. Carl Trujillo of Santa Fe of inappropriate sexual advances as they worked on legislation in 2013 and 2014.

Bonar works in Albuquerque for Animal Protection Voters and says she was shut out of the legislative process after rejecting Trujillo’s advances.

Trujillo did not immediately respond to requests for comment by phone and email. Trujillo faces a Democratic primary opponent in June 5 elections.

An attorney for Bonar says no harassment complaints have been filed. Attorney Levi Monagle says Bonar instead is appealing directly to voters, without communicating or coordinating with Trujillo’s election opponent.

